Pete Carroll Adjusting Nicely to Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a season of transition. Their coaching staff and player personnel have a vastly different look than they have over the past three seasons. The Raiders' front office wisely figured a reset was needed and hired Pete Carroll to lead the way moving forward.
Carroll was hired largely because of his many decades of coaching experience. The Raiders' previous two head coaches lacked quality head coaching experience, which cost them dearly. The Raiders' front office hopes Carroll's arrival will spark a much-needed change in Las Vegas.
While the Carroll and the players will take time to get familiar with each other, another aspect of Carroll's new role with the Raiders is relocating his family to Las Vegas. As an international tourist destination, the city of Las Vegas is one of the most unique living situations in America.
"Las Vegas is obviously an exciting place, and I'm not taking part in the exciting place of it, I've never even been downtown. But it does have a feel, and it does have a sense, and there is an excitement about it," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that he has adjusted to Las Vegas well over the past few weeks since being hired. More importantly, Carroll alluded to the fact that the city can be used as a recruiting tool for young players looking for a change of scenery.
For players making millions of dollars, not having to pay state income taxes might also play a small part in things, too. Carroll understands that many different types of people love Las Vegas and that could benefit the Raiders.
"That's why people go to Las Vegas, and why everybody that you talk to, friends who are going to come watch our game, I don’t know where they're going to stay, but they're all coming to town. Everybody wants to be part of the Vegas thing, and our players feel that too," Carroll said.
"It's a great place for young players. It's a great place for them to grow. There's tremendous challenges that we have to help them through, but it's a very incredible place."
