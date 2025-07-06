Will Pete Carroll Repeat History with the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new man in charge of the team next season. The Raiders needed this move to have a chance to seriously be competitive in the division next season and to give the fans something they can truly believe in next season.
The Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
And Carroll is the right man for the job because he has proven to be able to turn things around for struggling teams. He has done it at the college level and the NFL level. Carroll is going to know how to handle the ups and downs of this team and how to get them going every single week, and not come out flat. This Raider team will be ready to come out and play hard every single week.
Carroll will come into the new season, with a lot of talent to work with. Carroll will go into the new season with a quarterback that he is very familiar with. Carroll and the Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Carroll and Smith go back to their time in Seattle together. It was important for Carroll to get his quarterback who knows will lead the way for the Raiders next season.
Carroll will do his best to try to make history again, but this time with the Raiders. Carroll, in his history, has gotten struggling teams to the top. And next season, he will start that with the Raiders. He will be doing everything to put the Raiders on top. During his legendary career, Carroll has done that in college football and the NFL.
The Raiders want to start by just winning more games and take the next steps to be better, but with Carroll, he believes in his team and what they can do. Carroll is going to bring that every single day and try to bring a lot of winning to the Silver and Black.
