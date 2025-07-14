Raiders' Mayer Must Be Big Piece of Passing Game
The Las Vegas Raiders offense, on paper, is looking very promising for next season. But head coach Pete Carroll knows that there is still work to do with the offense and building chemistry. The good news for the Raiders is that they have the upcoming training camp period to do that. The Raiders will start training camp in the next couple of weeks, and that is when things will get rolling for the Silver and Black.
One thing that no one is really talking about with this offseason is the fact that tight end Michael Mayer will have a good role in it. Mayer is a good tight end, and next season, he wants to come back stronger and prove that he can be that tight end threat both in the run game and in the passing game. Next season, it is going to be important to see Mayer take the next step in developing his game.
A lot of rumors have come out that Mayer could be traded before the season starts, but that could be far from the truth. New head coach Pete Carroll has liked what he has seen from the three-year tightend this offseason.
Even offensive coordinator Chip Kelly likes what he gets from Meyer. If the Raiders were looking to trade him, he would have been moved a long time ago. But for Kelly, having another tight end as good as Mayer is, it is going to make his offense even better for next season.
Mayer brings a lot to the table, and Kelly is a coach who adapts to the players he has. A lot of special teams can come for Mayer with Kelly next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about one thing that Mayer has to do better next season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is a guy [Michael Mayer] in year three. But Michael Mayer has to take the step as a downfield passing attack," said Carpenter. "And he knows that. One thing I love about Mayer he is so smart and extremely humble. He is just that kid, and Raider Nation is fortunate to have him. But now it is on Michael; he has to take the next step. And I think that he will."
