Where Does Raiders' Michael Mayer Stand?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is looking good heading into the 2025 season. The Raiders have done a lot of work on that side of the ball to get things going for next season. The Raiders now have a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who will give them confidence and good play at the most important position in the National Football League.
The Silver and Black also now have a running back who will be looking to be a breakout star in his rookie season. Ashton Jeanty will look to get the run game going for the team next season. That is something that they did not have all of last season, but in 2025, that can all change and be different.
The Raiders also have a new offense coordinator in Chip Kelly, who will get a lot of things in order with his experience. That was another good move by the franchise this offseason. Kelly will also adapt to his personnel if needed next season.
One thing that is flying under the radar for the Raiders offense is how good their tight ends are. He all seen what Brock Bowers did in his rookie season. That was great. But you cannot forget about Michael Mayer at the tight end position as well. Mayer was the best tight end in his draft class and now will look to do damage next season.
A lot of rumors have come out that Mayer could be traded before the season starts, but that could be far from the truth. New head coach Pete Carroll has liked what he has seen from the three-year tight end this offseason.
"Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also noted earlier in the offseason program that Mayer had been “outstanding,” said Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.
“I checked — you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends they told me.”
“I thought Mike had a great offseason with us,” head coach Pete Carroll said in his press conference late last week. “We started out going heart to heart and he [understanding] what we’re all about, and he embraced it and took it as well as anybody could take the challenge of bringing it day in and day out."
