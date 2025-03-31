Pete Carroll on Raiders Drafting a Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash trade this offseason by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Silver and Black traded a third round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Smith. A deal that was fair for both sides. Once Seattle did not want to give Smith a new contract, trading him became an option and the Raiders did not miss out on a veteran quarterback this time.
Before the Raiders traded for Smith, everyone had the Raiders taking a quarterback with their first round pick. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and taking a quarterback with that pick is now unlikely.
But the Raiders will still be looking to draft a quarterback in the other rounds. The Raiders want to find their future quarterback after Smith time is over with the team. They want a young quarterback to come in and learn from Smith before taking over.
Head coach Pete Carroll wants to keep looking for a young quarterback, and he will get his chance to draft one if the player and the pick line up in the draft.
"Yeah we are building, you know, always," said Carroll at the NFL annual meeting. "So taking Geno is an immediate fix for us. It is going to last us, we are going to get a number of years from Geno at his very best. He is as healthy and ready to go. He is as tuned in as he has ever been, but that does not mean that we do not see a guy. There is some guys coming out that have tremendous potential and we will just take a look at each spot and the opportunity that is presented and the guys, the choices that we have ... We are not excluding taking any position."
It has been well known, if the Raiders do decide to draft a quarterback in the draft, that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be heavily involved in the decision making process. The Silver and Black want to find a quarterback that best fits the scheme they are trying to run. If the right quarterback is there for the taking, do not be surprised if the Raiders decide to take one early on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.