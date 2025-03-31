Raiders' Pete Carroll Speaks on Smith Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders knew what they were getting when they hired the new regime that featured new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek.
Both have had success in their previous teams and know what it takes to get a franchise going in the right direction. Right out of the gate they let it be known that they were not going to wait around but instead looking to start winning games next season.
That led to the Raiders making a shocking and important move for their franchise. Carroll and Spytek traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith before the start of free agency. They both knew that they could not get things started by not having their quarterback in line before they had to address anything else.
Smith will now reunite with Carroll, who was his former head coach as well during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll knows what he is getting with Smith and likes the fact that he is a veteran and knows how he wants things to be run.
Carroll spoke about the Smith trade and how they decided to make it happen at the NFL owners' meetings.
"Getting Geno [Smith] was a really important part of this puzzle coming together," said Carroll. "You know we have a rich background of you know and it is really important to me because I know what we can count on. We have a guy that is such a great worker, he has grown so much through his career. Has been through so much and overcome so much. I love the way he approaches the game."
"He is serious, he is competitive, works his tail off, and is a great leader that leads the guys by the way he takes the game and man he is talented, really talented. So, I think the Geno story is worth mentioning. The guy sat for almost six years, and in that time, and he did not get the wear and tear so that is why he moves so well. But he took to the game in a manner that really was very impressive."
"He was able on day after another take it like the very next play. I have watched him for four straight years when he was not playing, just never missed that opportunity to be focused ... When he has played look at what he has done, he has had three winning seasons ... He are really fortunate to have him."
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.