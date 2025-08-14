Raiders vs. 49ers Joint Practice Report: Who Performed Well, Who Struggled, and More
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we take you to joint practice today with the San Francisco 49ers to learn specific players who had big days, who struggled, and who may have cemented a roster spot.
HENDERSON, Nev.—Today, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the San Francisco 49ers for a joint practice, and it was an excellent session.
Head Coach Pete Carroll's leadership has been consistent since his arrival, and for a franchise searching for a winner, he has provided exactly what Raider Nation needed.
After practice, Carroll addressed several questions, and below is a partial transcript of his responses.
Head Coach Pete Carroll:
Q: Did you get out of today what you were hoping for? Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Oh, exactly what I was thinking. Heck, I don't have any idea right now. I'm watching offense, I'm watching defense, I've got to see the film. I know everybody worked hard, it was great to get against these guys. They're skilled, and they do a lot of cool things, scheme-wise, attacks us and helps us learn. And so it was a totally positive experience. I thought Kyle [Shanahan] did a great job of managing their team and we tried to do the same, so that we didn't get issues, and all that, we avoided all that kind of stuff. So, it's just really classy work to get and we'll make evaluations and figure that out once we get a chance to watch the film, soon as they leave here."
Q: It looked like Dont'e Thornton Jr. left early? Coach Carroll: "He fell and got hit in the head a little bit. I didn't think it was serious, but we just made sure."
Q: There weren't any skirmishes, is that something you addressed prior to this morning? Coach Carroll: "Yes, that's exactly what both sides did. I know Kyle [Shanahan] did the same thing, wanted to make sure that's not part of what we're doing. It's not part of what we come here to do. We come here to play good football and get better. And I think both sides did a great job of showing that."
Q: What do you think of the offensive line, how they went up against those guys? Coach Carroll: "I can't tell you; I haven't seen it enough. I was running back and forth, I can't tell you, I have no evaluation until I see the film."
Q: What are you hoping to see when you do get a chance to take a deep dive? Coach Carroll: "Really good stuff. I mean, we're blowing them off the football. They can't make an inch. That didn't quite happen I know that, but I want to see us execute. We tried to treat this just like it's the next opportunity that we have and do stuff right. And that was what we set out to do. We'll find out. I thought on defense, the perimeter looked kind of available to them. They're a great perimeter team. We've not prepared for them at all and get a little bit better before the ballgame."
Q: Your teams are always well coached, how good of a challenge is that for you to see a team kind of blindly and be able to react on the fly? Coach Carroll: "Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley are over there, and Kyle [Shanahan] has done a great job for years and years. They've got a terrific group, and that's only what we expect from them. They know what they're doing. They have control of their groups, they have style of play that always shows up, so that means they've got a real philosophy in mind and all that. That's why this is such quality work for us."
Q: Can you talk about how fortunate this team is to have Jakobi Meyers on the roster? Coach Carroll: "He's so sure handed, so steady, so improvisational, that he can get himself open. With he and Brock [Bowers], it's tough to cover those two guys. And so, they complement each other in a great manner, but Jakobi [Meyers] has done a fantastic job every day we've come out here he's making plays."
