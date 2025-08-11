Who's In, Who's Out, Who's On the Bubble: Raiders Projected 53-Man Roster
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have granted new head coach and future Hall of Fame member Pete Carroll's request for a competitive training camp. It has exceeded expectations in many ways.
Three times a year, we provide our projected 53-man roster: first before training camp, then in the middle of training camp (which is today), and finally after the last preseason game, just before the NFL's designated cut-down day.
Every day we are in camp watching, observing and noting not only how players play, but gauging coaching contact, talking to sources, and judging all of the dynamics that go into new GM John Spytek’s roster configuration.
Roster building is one of the most critical parts of a GM's job, because he must keep his attention on the season at hand, but also have one eye to the future.
So, without any further delay, we offer our second projected list.
Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 53-Man Roster
# Position Name
- QB GENO SMITH
2. QB Aidan O’Connell
4. RB ASHTON JEANTY (R)
5. RB Raheem Mostert
6. RB Sincere McCormick
7. RB Zamir White
8. WR Alex Bachman/Phillip Dorsett/Tommy Mellott (R)=
9. WR JAKOBI MEYERS
10. WR DONT’E THORNTON (R)
11. WR JACK BECH (R)
12. WR Tre Tucker
13. T Thayer Munford
14. T CHARLES GRANT (R)
15. T KOLTON MILLER
16. T DELMAR DJ GLAZE
17. IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON
18. G ALEX CAPPA
19. IOL CALEB ROGERS (R)
20. G Jordan Meredith
21. IOL Dylan Parham
22. TE BROCK BOWERS
23. TE Michael Mayer
24. TE Ian Thomas
25. P AJ COLE
26. K DANIEL CARLSON
27. DE MAXX CROSBY
28. DE MALCOLM KOONCE
29. DE Tyree Wilson
30. DE Charles Snowden
31. DT Thomas Booker IV =
32. DT TONKA HEMINGWAY (R)
33. DT ADAM BUTLER
34. DT JJ Pegues (R)
35. DT Jonah Laulu OR Zach Carter =
36. LS JACOB BOBENMOYER
37. CB Sam Webb
38. CB Decamerion Richardson
39. CB Greedy Vance (R) =
40. CB Eric Stokes
41. CB DARIEN PORTER (R)
42. CB Darnay Holmes
43. LB ELANDON ROBERTS
44. LB DEVIN WHITE
45. LB Tommy Eichenberg
46. LB Amari Gainer OR Cody Lindenberg (R)=
47. LB Germaine Pratt=
48. LB Jamal Adams =
49. S ISAIAH PALO-MAO
50. S Christ Smith
51. S JEREMY CHINN
52. S Thomas Harper
53. RB Dylan Laube =
POSITION BREAKDOWNS:
SPECIALISTS: 3
QUARTERBACKS: 3
RUNNING BACKS: 5
WIDE RECEIVERS: 5
OFFENSIVE TACKLES: 4
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: 5
TIGHT END: 3
DEFENSIVE END: 4
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 5
CORNERBACKS: 6
SAFETIES: 4
LINEBACKERS: 6
SPECIFICS:
OFFENSE: 25
DEFENSE: 25
SPECIAL TEAMS: 3
LOCKS: 36 +11
(R) ROOKIES: 10
= Changes from the Original Projections
