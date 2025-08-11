Raiders Today

Who's In, Who's Out, Who's On the Bubble: Raiders Projected 53-Man Roster

Today, we reveal our second roster projection, complete with an analysis of each player. We'll discuss who is expected to make the team, who is at risk of being cut, and who is on the bubble. As always, there might be a few surprises along the way.

Hondo Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders Trainning Camp Drills
Las Vegas Raiders Trainning Camp Drills / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
In this story:

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have granted new head coach and future Hall of Fame member Pete Carroll's request for a competitive training camp. It has exceeded expectations in many ways.

Three times a year, we provide our projected 53-man roster: first before training camp, then in the middle of training camp (which is today), and finally after the last preseason game, just before the NFL's designated cut-down day.

Every day we are in camp watching, observing and noting not only how players play, but gauging coaching contact, talking to sources, and judging all of the dynamics that go into new GM John Spytek’s roster configuration.

Roster building is one of the most critical parts of a GM's job, because he must keep his attention on the season at hand, but also have one eye to the future.

Every day at camp, we watch and observe players, noting not only their performance but also the level of coaching interaction. We talk to various sources and assess all the dynamics involved in new GM John Spytek's roster configuration.

Roster building is a crucial aspect of a GM's role, as it requires balancing attention on the current season while also keeping an eye on the future.

So, without any further delay, we offer our second projected list.

 Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 53-Man Roster

# Position Name

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith
Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
  1. QB GENO SMITH

2. QB Aidan O’Connell

3. QB Cam Miller (R)

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty
Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

4. RB ASHTON JEANTY (R)

5. RB Raheem Mostert

6. RB Sincere McCormick

7. RB Zamir White

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyes.
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

8.  WR Alex Bachman/Phillip Dorsett/Tommy Mellott (R)=

9. WR JAKOBI MEYERS

10. WR DONT’E THORNTON (R)

11. WR JACK BECH (R)

12. WR Tre Tucker

Lcas Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller
Lcas Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

13. T Thayer Munford

14. T CHARLES GRANT (R)

15. T KOLTON MILLER

16. T DELMAR DJ GLAZE

17. IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON

18. G ALEX CAPPA

19. IOL CALEB ROGERS (R)

20. G Jordan Meredith

21. IOL Dylan Parham

Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

22. TE BROCK BOWERS

23. TE Michael Mayer

24. TE Ian Thomas

Las Vegas Raiders P AJ Cole
Las Vegas Raiders P AJ Cole / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

25.  P AJ COLE

26. K DANIEL CARLSON

27. DE MAXX CROSBY

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby was all smiles at training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

28. DE MALCOLM KOONCE

29. DE Tyree Wilson

30. DE Charles Snowden

31. DT Thomas Booker IV =

32. DT TONKA HEMINGWAY (R)

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler
Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

33. DT ADAM BUTLER

34. DT JJ Pegues (R)

35. DT Jonah Laulu OR Zach Carter =

36. LS JACOB BOBENMOYER

New Eric Stokes, Las Vegas Raiders CB
Eric Stokes, Las Vegas Raiders CB / DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

37. CB Sam Webb

38. CB Decamerion Richardson 

39. CB Greedy Vance (R) = 

40. CB Eric Stokes

Las Vegas Raiders LB Devin White
Las Vegas Raiders LB Devin White / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

41. CB DARIEN PORTER (R)  

42. CB Darnay Holmes

43. LB ELANDON ROBERTS

44. LB DEVIN WHITE

45. LB Tommy Eichenberg

Elandon Roberts, Las Vegas Raiders New LB
Elandon Roberts, Las Vegas Raiders LB / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

46. LB Amari Gainer OR Cody Lindenberg (R)= 

47. LB Germaine Pratt=

48. LB Jamal Adams =

49. S ISAIAH PALO-MAO 

50. S Christ Smith

Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders New S
Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders S / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

51. S JEREMY CHINN 

52. S Thomas Harper 

53. RB Dylan Laube =

POSITION BREAKDOWNS:

SPECIALISTS:  3

QUARTERBACKS:  3

Las Vegas Raiders QBs Geno Smith & Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders QBs Geno Smith & Aidan O'Connell / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

RUNNING BACKS:  5

WIDE RECEIVERS:  5

OFFENSIVE TACKLES:  4

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN:  5

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

TIGHT END:  3

DEFENSIVE END:  4

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:  5

CORNERBACKS:  6

SAFETIES:  4

Las VEgas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Las VEgas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

LINEBACKERS:  6

SPECIFICS:

OFFENSE:  25

DEFENSE:  25

SPECIAL TEAMS:  3

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton
Las Vegas Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

LOCKS:  36 +11

(R) ROOKIES:  10

= Changes from the Original Projections

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take

feed

Published
Hondo Carpenter
HONDO CARPENTER

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Home/GM Report