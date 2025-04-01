Carroll's Many Years of Experience Will Guide His Raiders Tenure
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach after many seasons with inexperienced head coaches at the helm. Inexperience at some of the most critical positions on the field have cost the Raiders dearly. It is an issue they hope their offseason moves solved.
The Raiders added Carroll, his former starting quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith and veteran running back Raheem Mostert. While none of those are groundbreaking moves, the Raiders undoubtedly added years of experience at positions that once lacked it.
These were just a few of the moves the Raiders made this offseason in response to the vast inexperience they had as a team last season. Las Vegas has started a new, giving Carroll the chance to help another football organization rebuild.
Carroll spoke at the NFL owners' meetings about his experiences doing so, and what he learned during his decades around the game.
"Obviously you can, yeah. When I was at New England, and was out the year after that, that was the year that really my life in football changed. I'd been coaching 27 years at that time. At that time, I really didn't know that I wanted to be a head coach, it just kind of happened, honestly. And I wasn't prepared well enough, I didn't have my philosophy together. I didn't have my approach nailed," Carroll said.
Carroll recalled how pivotal offseason of change and how it fueled him to future coaching glory.
"And in that off season, I had a moment where I figured it out. I needed to get my act together and I don't need to tell you the story, you can figure it out, read about it from somewhere else, but at that moment, everything shifted. And the next thing that happened, I went to USC. So, it was pretty dang significant," Carroll said.
"It was really figuring out who I am, figuring out what my uncompromising principles are all about, figuring out how I wanted to treat the people, how I envisioned the organization coming together in all aspects. And all I can tell you is the next thing that happened, I went to SC and they were yelling at me for coming in there. They didn't want me. The fans at this moment in time, I was getting a terrible response, but I took it on as I couldn't care less, because I knew where we were going and what we wanted to do, because I figured out how I wanted to do it."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.