Pete Carroll's Love for Power Backs Could Give Draft Clues

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed a legitimate starting-caliber player at nearly every position of need they had when they entered the offseason and immediately after losing several starters in free agency. Still, the Raiders' roster needs many more additions over this offseason and next.
Las Vegas will be a relative unknown heading into next season, as they have new faces at several critical positions. However, they also still have many concerning needs. Although they signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert, the Raiders' running backs still need help.
The Raiders have had arguably the worst ground game in the entire National Football League over the past two seasons, regardless of which back they used. However, another talented running back and an improved offensive line could quickly change things for a new-look Raiders offense.
Nick Brinkerhoff of USA TODAY analyzed some of the best possible landing spots for Jeanty on draft day.
"The Raiders figure to be the leader in the clubhouse for Jeanty's services, and for good reason. He is the best running back in the class and finds himself in a draft devoid of top-end skill talent – this draft is about as wide-open as it gets. Drafting a running back this early likely won't come with the usual skeptics talking about positional value," Brinkerhoff said.
"It's been well-documented how Pete Carroll likes, and wants, to run the ball. With no clear running back atop the depth chart in Vegas, the Raiders can land themselves a potential star after solidifying the quarterback spot earlier in the offseason."
Although the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator and many new pieces on the offensive side of the ball, they still must improve their ground game. Some frown upon drafting a running back high, but Saquon Barkley showed what a top-tier back can do for a team.
While there is no comparison between Barkley and Jeanty, as one has not even played a snap in the NFL, and the Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles are not close in talent, the point remains that the Raiders could significantly improve their offense by adding Jeanty to their roster.
The Raiders' front office continues to make moves with the team's long-term future in mind. Adding one of the best running backs to enter the league in recent years to an offense with one of the best young tight ends to ever play in the NFL could be what the Raiders need.
