Pete Carroll on Starting a New Culture With Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll knew exactly what he wanted to do once he got the call that the Silver and Black were going to hire him to be the next head coach.
Carroll knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but it is one that he was willing to take on, and he likes the challenge that comes with coaching the Raiders. Carroll also knew the culture he wanted to start once he got to Las Vegas.
Carroll is one of the best leaders as a head coach in recent memory. Former players always praise Carroll for his leadership both on and off the field. The Raiders' head coaching job is not an easy one. Carroll is coming into a franchise that has not been winning and has not had a good head coaching turnaround in a long time. But if there is one coach that could change that, it is Carroll.
Once Carroll came in, he started to change things quickly. The Raiders gave him full control and the keys to everything. This is now Carroll's show to run, and he knows how to run it. Carroll has a proven track record everywhere he has gone, and it has been a great one. So, if you are ever going to question what Carroll is doing, you better make sure you are right.
"I tell you the first thing we did, in the very first meeting is, I said, okay, you guys have a perspective on you know how times have been here and kind of how you see things," said Carroll on the Get Got Pod. "And I bet most of you are sitting in the same exact seat you were sitting in when you left. I said, Get up and change your freaked seat. Let's go. Everyone, take a new look at this team."
"So everyone had to get up out of their seat and sit in a new place ... I was watching to see who changed seats and who did not. But the point is, we just had to leave everything in the past. It is no different than going from one year to the next. From a championship season, or a struggling season to the next one. How are you going to do? Drag all that with you or go on?
"The whole point is to start new and start fresh and give them a new outlook and be willing to be different at everything."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content!