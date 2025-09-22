Carroll Must Find Answers to Avoid Raiders' Collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost two consecutive games, both of which have raised season-defining issues for the Raiders.
Raiders' Spiral
Las Vegas entered the season hoping that this time would be different. However, after making changes at several positions on both sides of the ball, the Raiders' refusal to add quality players to their offensive line is already negatively impacting the Silver and Black.
Following Sunday's loss to the Commanders, Smith made it clear that he believes the Raiders are down and not out. The Raiders have lost two of their first three games, neither of which were all that close in reality. Still, Smith continues to keep a positive attitude moving forward.
“Nothing is going sideways. It’s Week 3 in the NFL, and we have a long season ahead of us. It’s never easy to lose a game. You want to win every game, but that’s not the reality. The reality is that we’re faced with battles in front of us. As a quarterback, as a football player, I look forward to those challenges," Smith said.
"We’re embracing that as a team and as a locker room. Each guy in this locker room is going to stick together, stand by his fellow teammate, and do what’s right. That’s where we are at with. There is no separation here. No one is pointing fingers. If anything, point the finger at me, and we’ll get it fixed."
A positive attitude from the team's leader will go a long way in ensuring the season does not get out of hand. So should the experience of Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll.
Smith believes that even with the Raiders sitting at 1-2, coming off two subpar performances, the Raiders still have a few positives they can hang their hat on. Still, Las Vegas undoubtedly has a ways to go to field a better football team. Specifically, the Raiders must fix their offensive line.
“There’s a lot we can build on, but again, the game is about winning—that’s all. There are no moral victories, nothing I can say that I feel good about because we lost. I just know the type of team we have. I believe in the guys we have. I believe in Raider Nation," Smith said.
"I know we can get this thing headed in the right direction. That’s what I’m focused on. I really want to get back to work, I can’t wait to get back to work, solve these problems, and come out next week with a new enthusiasm.”
