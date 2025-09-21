Geno Smith Speaks Out On Raiders' Mistake-Filled Loss
LANDOVER, Mary.-- The Las Vegas Raiders hoped their Week 3 trip across the country would go better than the last time they took the field. However, the exact opposite happened and Sunday's Week 3 matchup looked strikingly similar to their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Painful Truth
The Raiders' offense has clear deficiencies that are holding them back early this season. Las Vegas made wholesale changes to nearly every position group on offense, hoping for different results this time around. However, the first three weeks appear to be par for the course for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas' offense has been its Achilles heel over the past two seasons. It appears that will be the case again this season, even after all of the changes the Raiders made over the offseason. Las Vegas made a genuine effort to improve but they are already in an unfavorable position early in the season.
After scoring a field goal on their first drive, the Raiders offense struggled to produce. The unit went three and out several times in a row, while the Commanders continued to use the Raiders' miscues to build an insurmountable lead.
Las Vegas went into half time down by double digits for the third consecutive week, making any attempts at a second half comeback unrealistic. Las Vegas would not fair any better in the second half on any side of the ball, as all three phases had breakdowns.
Still, the Raiders' most pressing concern as the season continues, is the lack of a true identity on offense. Las Vegas revamped their roster on offense, but three weeks into the season have largely gotten the same results as last season. Las Vegas sits at 1-2 with few answers, if any.
Las Vegas had reason to believe this season would be different. However, things have already gone much differently than anticipated. The Week 1 injury to Brock Bowers and Week 3 injury to Michael Mayer hampered a Raiders' offense once confident in their group of tight ends.
The Raiders leaned on their group of tight ends to open things up for them. However, between Bowers' health and the lack of quality play along its offensive line, the Raiders' offense has failed to live up to its' offseason billing.
The arrival of Chip Kelly and Smith has not been enough to help get the Raiders' offense out of its own way. While Smith must improve, the Raiders' offensive line has been among the worst in the National Football League. The Raiders must fix the issues as soon as possible.
Las Vegas has several issues on offense. None are more pressing than their issues along the offensive line.