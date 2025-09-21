What the Raiders Defense Needs in Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backfield entered this season with more question marks surrounding it than any other position groups on the roster. That is still the case after the first two weeks of the season.
Never a Doubt
Still, while there are still rightfully questions that remain about Las Vegas' backfield, they are undoubtedly more confident in some of the unit than others. Earlier this week Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham expressed his confidence in safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
"I loved him from day one. Okay, when he started tackling people, I loved him. Okay, so he started that, but he just developed into a leader. I thought Chris Ash did a good job with him, helping him out when he was younger," Graham said.
"Then we had GA [Gerald Alexander] last year, and GA really brought him along. He's had some really good coaches. He's had some really good mentors around him, whether it was Tre'von [Moehrig], whether it's Marcus Epps, Duron Harmon, I mean, he's been around some good ball players at that position that have some experience."
Graham noted the Pola-Mao has shown the ability to quickly process information mentally. However, now that he has been in the league for a few seasons, Graham has seen a shift in how the talented safety conducts himself on and off the field.
The Raiders need Pola-Mao to continue taking strides in his development. The front office showed its appreciation for him, as he was one of the first to receive a new contract from the new Raiders' regime. He must continue doing what he has been doing for the Raiders to succeed.
"And he's sort of like a sponge, taking all that information in. And then, now, he's older, has a kid. He's just maturing as a man, and you can see the command out there. I remember when he was younger, I said, 'Safeties, you got to be kind of jerks in the meeting room.’ Sometimes you got to be like, 'Pat, why are we doing this?' Like he would never do that," Graham said.
"Now, 'Pat, hold on, go over that. What's this for?' I'm like, 'There we go. Now you're a safety.' I mean, they're just not Logan Ryan and all those guys, they're just naturally jerks like that, but they got to be. They got to be."
