Raiders' Roberts First Impression of Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders recently returned to the practice field for organized team activities, or OTAs.
It is the first chance many players have to be on the field with their new team, including free-agent acquisition Elandon Roberts. The former Pittsburgh Steeler will take over as the team’s middle linebacker.
Because communication will be important for Roberts as he wears the green dot, it is a good idea for him to get to know his teammates on and off the field. He has already built a strong relationship with defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Roberts joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, and discussed his first impressions of the four-time Pro Bowler.
“My first thought was, ‘Damn, he’s really tatted up like this,’” he said. “He was cool. Maxx is a really cool person, but I had already heard that. Everything I had heard about him, it was like, ‘Okay.’ But bro, getting on the field with Maxx, I was just like, ‘Yeah.’ It was kind of funny. I’m like, ‘Maxx hates to lose. He’s always going to be first. He doesn’t give a damn if he’s doing a drill wrong, but as long as he beats you, he doesn’t care.’”
Crosby embodies being a ‘first one in, last one out’ kind of player, even more so than Roberts expected.
“I just told somebody this, too,” he said. “I tried to beat this guy to the facility. He gets there too early. I can’t do that. And then, I’m thinking I’m the last one leaving, not because I’m trying to be, but I really spend a lot of time in the building. I walk outside, and Maxx’s car is still there. I’m like, ‘Where is this m—--—--? He has to be around here somewhere.’”
Roberts said Crosby competes at everything.
Everything.
“One thing that surprised me about Maxx is how hard, detailed, and competitive he is,” he said. “You see it on Sundays, and everybody can be that on Sunday with everybody watching. But who are you when nobody’s watching you? Maxx competes in front of us; you know how some people do it with coaches around. If you finish your food quicker than Maxx, he might get mad.”
Two highly competitive players on the same defense leading the way for the rest of the unit might be exactly what the Raiders need.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Roberts here.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby, and Roberts.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.