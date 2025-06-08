Raiders' Elandon Roberts Shares Thoughts on Teammate Adam Butler
The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Elandon Roberts this offseason, reuniting him with defensive lineman Adam Butler.
The two were teammates in New England with the Patriots for several seasons, and then again with the Miami Dolphins years later.
Their paths have crossed again, as they are teammates for the third time with the Silver and Black. Roberts and Butler won a Super Bowl together in New England, and they both want to win another one, this time in Las Vegas.
Roberts enjoys being Butler’s teammate, and he shared a story of when they reunited in Miami on the latest episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“I really think AB has calmed down a little bit,” Roberts said. “AB and I played in Miami together, too. AB gets his contract, he comes to Miami. AB walks in, and I always knew his outgoing personality, so when AB got to Miami, he just didn’t care. He wanted people to know his true personality. AB came in with a big ol’ chain, he had circles on it, he had his watch, and he had a button-down shirt on.
He came in cool as hell, and I’m like, ‘Okay, AB, that’s the type of time you’re on?’ He’s just walking by. I’m like, ‘Bro, this is a character.’ We get to practice, and AB is just being AB. When I tell you, AB came the year after me, because he’s going into year nine.”
Roberts said people questioned Butler when he came in from Vanderbilt, but Butler quickly proved them wrong.
“AB got into practice, doing OTAs, everybody is working on their pass-rushing,” Roberts said. “AB is killing. He was so good at what he was good at, that it was just like, ‘He’s going to be here.’ During that Super Bowl, he was involved in all of it. Go watch the Kyle Van Noy sacks and Dont’a Hightower sacks. Go look and see who was setting it up for them.”
Roberts and Butler have had success together, and they are now looking to replicate that success on their third shared team.
The Raiders could be one of the better defensive units in the league if Roberts and Butler play to their potential with Patrick Graham leading the way.
