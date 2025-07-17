Do Raiders Have Deepest Running Back Room in NFL?
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is known to like running the ball on his teams. That is an important part of Carroll's offenses. Even though Carroll will not be calling the plays for the Silver and Black next season, he will make it clear to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly when he wants his team to run the ball. Carroll has a great mindset when it comes to running the ball.
Last season, the Raiders did not have a good running back. No matter what they did, the Raiders could not find success when handing off the ball last season. The Raiders had the worst running attack in 2024. And when Carroll got the head coaching job, he knew that he had to do something about the Raiders' running back position.
One move he made in the offseason was to sign veteran running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert is a good running back and was a Pro Bowl running back in 2023. Last season was a ruff one for Mostert as well because he dealt with injuries throughout the season. But Carroll believes that Mostert will come back better next season and will help the Raiders' running back room with his veteran presence.
Mostert makes the Raiders' running back room better as well. The Raiders will also need Mostert to teach the young running backs how to get it done at the NFL level and how to be consistent. Mostert will be part of the running game, but the most important thing for him is to stay healthy.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Mostert making the Raiders the deepest running back room in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Raheem Mostert, a Pro Bowl player, playing at an elite level over a sustained amount of time," said Carpenter. "2024 was not a good year for him, injured. Miami inexplicably let him leave. Do not get that, do not understand that. He is healthy, and if he is healthy, you now put a Pro Bowl running back to back up Ashton Jeanty. And then you have Zamir White and Sincere McCormick."
"Now that the running back room goes from good to great. Playing like he played prior to 2024, that Raider running back room, in my opinion, will be the deepest in the NFL in 2025."
