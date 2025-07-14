How Patrick Graham Will Build Chemistry For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of different moves this offseason. But on the defensive side, is where the Raiders looked very different. The Raiders lost key players from last season's team, but they did bring in other players who will fill in the holes in those spots. The Raiders new regime has full confidence in the new players that they will produce and help them win games next season.
The defense will have to build chemistry and fast. If they want to be playing good defense right away, that chemistry will be vital. The good news for the Raiders is that they have training camp coming up in a couple of weeks, and that will be a chance for them to do a lot of things as a defense. The Raiders have one of the best defensive coordinators in football in Patrick Graham.
That will be a big thing for the Raiders as they start to come in as one and build that chemistry. Graham will make sure of it. Graham is a coach who knows how to coach well with whatever players he has and they're buying in. That is an important thing for Graham. And if you are not ready to do that, you will not be playing for the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball.
One of the best moves the Silver and Black made this offseason was re-signing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has been the best Raiders defensive coordinator in some time. And losing him would have been a big blow to the Raiders heading into next season. Usually, when you have a new regime come in, most coaches leave and find elsewhere to coach.
Graham had the defense playing well last season, even with all the injuries that took place. Graham has been great at having all his players ready to play when their number is called. This Raiders defense has also gotten better each season since Graham has come to Las Vegas. And that is why it was so important for Carroll to keep Graham on his coaching staff.
And next year, Graham will have the defense playing well once again but he knows that it all starts with chemistry. It will be a challenge, but it is one Graham looks forward to.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.