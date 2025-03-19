Raheem Mostert Already Connected with Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert to help bolster a young running backs room that could be getting younger in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Raiders have made a handful of big moves this offseason, hoping to reset under new head coach Pete Carroll and inject a winning culture into a franchise that needs it desperately.
Mostert allows the Raiders to take a deep look into the upcoming running backs class as well as assure the Silver and Black they will have a competent ball carrier come September.
The Raiders made a big move for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as well, and the new Las Vegas signal-caller showed his leadership ability to Mostert from the very start.
Mostert told reporters on Wednesday that Smith had contacted him before he even signed with the team.
"Geno's a top-tier pro," said Mostert. "You know, when he heard the news that I was getting signed to the Raiders, he immediately, I mean, I was on a phone call with Chip [Kelly] and the running backs coach [Deland McCullough] and I get a text from a strange number and it's just saying, 'Hey, this is Geno, I'm super excited to have you man, we're super excited to have you, let's get wins let's get ready to work.'
"And that just tells you the type of player that he is and wants to be, right? That right there in itself, for a guy that, you know, can reach out to so many other people, he could be a busy guy, to reach out to me the way he did in that moment -- I haven't even officially signed, makes you, reassuring that he's definitely on track to be something great, and also this team."
Per the Raiders, "Over his last three seasons (2022-24), Mostert has registered 28 total offensive touchdowns, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL among running backs over that span. His career average of 5.0 yards per rush over is tied for the fourth-best mark among all NFL running backs in the Super Bowl era (min. 750 att.).
"In 2023, Mostert was named to his first Pro Bowl after finishing with 209 carries for 1,012 rushing yards (4.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 175 receiving yards (7.0 avg.) and three touchdowns. His 18 rushing touchdowns led the NFL that season and his 21 total touchdowns were tied for the most in the league.
"A native of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Mostert was a four-year starter at Purdue, where he played in 44 games and registered 136 carries for 759 rushing yards (5.6 avg.) and six touchdowns, 19 receptions for 122 yards (6.4 avg.), and 88 kickoff returns for 2,289 yards (26.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also competed in track & field and was the 2014 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay and 100-meter dash Big Ten Champion, while being named to the 2014 Indoor Track and Field Honorable Mention All-America."
