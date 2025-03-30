How Mostert Adds Strength to the Raiders Ground Game
The Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach Pete Carroll is known for having a solid ground game over the course of his coaching career. After the Raiders displayed a poor running game throughout the 2024-25 season, the addition of veteran running back Raheem Mostert makes so much sense.
Last season the franchise had running backs in Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, both of which didn't take the franchise by storm. Now Abdullah is testing free agency and Mattison is now with the Miami Dolphins, Mostert's former team.
The immediate difference that adding Mostert does for the franchise compared to Mattison and Abdullah is his past success. The two former Raider running backs never have reached over 1,000 rushing yards in a season, something that the new running back has done when healthy.
In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Mostert collected 390 carries and 1,903 rushing yards. His second season with Miami saw Mostert collect 1,000+ rushing yards for the first time in his career. After being the second string option to De'Von Achane last season, adding a successful veteran to hold down the running game makes sense for Las Vegas.
Going into free agency before ultimately deciding to sign with the Raiders, Mostert believed he has more to give in a main role on the roster.
"I'm already feeling good coming into this offseason, and I'm just super excited to showcase my work ethic and everything that I've done and worked up to thus far," Mostert said.
The Raiders haven't had a true impactful running back since Josh Jacobs left the franchise after the 2023-24 season. He has since had success, leaving the Raiders looking to build that position from the ground up.
However, the veteran experience on top of the shown ability to collect more than 1,000 rushing yards should give the Raiders a boost from the bottom of the league in that department.
That is unless the franchise decides to take running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State with their sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty has been linked to the Raiders in several mock drafts this offseason. The combination of Mostert and Jeanty would give head coach Pete Carroll something to work with in 2025.
Be sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another news story again.
Also, please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.