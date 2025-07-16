Will Raiders' Defensive Depth Take a Step Forward?
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for the upcoming 2025 season. As we inch closer to the start of the season, he first has to see what the Raiders look like in training camp. The Silver and Black open up training camp next week in Henderson, Nevada. It is going to be the most important training camp in some time for the Raiders. They are bringing in a lot of new faces to the team.
That chemistry the team has to build will be critical to the success they are looking for next season. The players will also be learning how the new regime and the coaching staff like to have things run in their first training camp as members of the Raiders franchise. It is going to be interesting to see how the players react to the new coaches and how it will be different from the previous training camp.
Training camp will also be important because the Raiders are facing depth problems on their roster. The Raiders are going to see how many depth pieces they actually have on their roster. Training camp will give them a better idea of what they have and what they are still looking for. But the Raiders are facing depth problems mostly on the defensive side of the ball, and that is where the Raiders can get in trouble.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the problems the Raiders face with their roster on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Depth is a huge issue," said Carpenter. "A massive issue, making sure your team is healthy, and making sure they are ready to go. Those five guys, Raheem Mostert, Eric Stokes, Jakorian Bennett, Christian Wilkins, and Malcolm Koonce, are five key players. And I will make this argument, because of the depth at the defensive tackle, I think Malcolm Koonce's health is even more important than Christian's."
It is going to be fun watching the Raiders in training camp. This is a spot where other players who were not on the radar heading into training camp can get a chance to show that they can help the team win and play at a high level. If the Raiders cannot find players on their roster who can give them depth, it will not be surprising to see the Raiders make a move before the start of the season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.