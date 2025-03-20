Dolphins Insider Gives Scoop on Raiders' Raheem Mostert
The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed former Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.
The 10-year NFL veteran will give the Raiders stability and credibility in the running backs room. In a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, Las Vegas Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter discussed Mostert with long-time Dolphins beat writer Alain Poupart of Dolphins On SI.
Poupart gave a scouting report on Mostert.
"Took him a while to get his career going, so he's not your typical, what, 10-year veteran at running back where you would be worried about a whole lot of wear and tear, even though he has been around for a while and he is turning 33 [years old] ... in a little bit," said Poupart. "He's got the personality to serve as a good mentor for young running backs, which is what he did with the Dolphins last year when they had a second-year player in De'Von Achane and a rookie in Jaylen Wright.
"As far as his performance, there is reason to be concerned about his decline because of his age and because he's been around a bit. He has had some injuries in years past. ... When he didn't he set a Dolphins franchise record for rushing touchdowns, with 18, and overall touchdowns with 21. And had his first 1,000-yard season of his career. Last year it was a nightmare for Raheem from beginning to the end."
Running backs live to carry the ball and the fact that Mostert is willing to sacrifice those carries for the greater good of the team and the development of young players is a big indicator as to why the Raiders considered him a priority.
He brings the intangibles Pete Carroll wants to instill in the Raiders.
"The other part of it that's good is that he's not one of those players who's going to be worried about not helping the young guy who can 'take carries from me,'" said Poupart. "He will take on the role of the veteran and embrace it. You would think that would be something that should be universal -- it's not. ... He is an ultimate team player."
