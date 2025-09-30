Why the Raiders Aren't Panicking After 1-3 Start
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly hoped for a better start to the season than losing three out of their first four games. Still, the Raiders are moving forward focused on improving during the week and finishing games on Sundays.
Their loss to the Chicago Bears was another reminder of the road ahead.
Another Missed Opportunity
The Raiders' Week 4 loss was another case of missed opportunities for a Raiders team that cannot afford to miss out on opportunities to win games. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Las Vegas' shortcomings on Monday.
"It was a big game for us, so when I come away from watching the film last night, I saw nothing but upside because the ability to run the football, to have a running back that is a real threat, a running game that's a real threat allows us so much balance, so much better chance for balance in what you present to your opponent," Carroll said.
"That's what I've always been seeking. And I thought that was the first time it really felt like that. And I'm going with it. We're going to continue to do the things that make a good football team present themselves to your opponents, and you have to do all of those things well. And so, it doesn't mean that you run the ball the whole game. It means that you have that opportunity, when you get your chances, that you can take advantage of it."
Ashton Jeanty ran for 138 yards against the Bears on Sunday. The draft's No. 6 pick will rightfully garner most of the attention and praise for finally breaking out. However, Carroll noted that veteran running back Raheem Mostert played well in conjunction with Jeanty.
“I really like the way Raheem [Mostert] ran in this game and we're going to see him again next week. He deserves another chance to stay with it. It's been a competition, just like we've been typically talking about the whole time," Carroll said.
"And Raheem hasn't done anything that we didn't like up until now.
It was really about special teams and some other choices with Zamir [White], and so those guys are battling it out. But I want to see Raheem again this next week.”
