Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Dishes on Slow Start
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft to help with what was the worst ground game in the National Football League last season. Still, after two games, the Raiders are statistically the second-worst rushing team in the NFL.
Jeanty has had his growing pains but they have more to do with his teammates on offense than himslf. Jeanty spoke to the media following Monday night's loss.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke before Saturday's practice. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Duffy Daugherty used to say that most improvement a team makes is from game one to two. Have you found that in your career to be a true in your experience?
Coach Carroll: "Duffy [Daugherty], he spoke truth, and I'm not surprised that Duff would say that. He never told me that, personally, but I don't know. No, I don't have any gage for that one. I've never thought that it makes a difference. We are just going to try to get better each week, but thanks to Duff."
Q: Obviously, you taught at USC in the spring. What did you bring from that experience to what you're doing here now with the Raiders?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, well, the class started about two weeks before this happened, so I really took them through the whole process of it. I was teaching them kind of what I was going through, so that they would have the opportunity to kind of follow the experience as we tried to weave it into the class as well. The philosophy that was in the class and the philosophy that was projected here for this job and looking ahead to coaching a football team was the same. So it worked out great. I had time in my life with those kids, and will never forget all that happened during that class because it wasn't just a regular check into the classroom and check out.
“There was a lot of heartfelt emotion and focus and challenges to change a life's perspectives and things like that that were really, really rewarding. So what did that do? In preparation for that class, it was the best preparation I've ever had for having started a job, and because I was going to give them everything I had in that class, and it just led right in. Two weeks later, I'm interviewing for the job here. So there's a real connection, and I know that the students that were in the class, most of those were graduating seniors, they share in this experience as we move forward, and I know they're watching."
