Raiders' UDFAs to Note Ahead of Training Camp: CB Demarcus 'Woo' Governor
In recent years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been known to find undervalued talent among undrated prospects.
It's anyone's guess as to who those next prospects could be, but Las Vegas certainly have some candidates.
One of the undrafted free agents Raider Nation should keep in mind going into training camp is cornerback Demarcus "Woo" Governor of Northern Iowa.
Governor was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team last season, as well as the Phil Steele All-American Fourth Team. He also received third-team All-American honors from FCS Football Central.
Governor concluded his final collegiate season with 62 tackles, three for loss, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles in 11 contests.
That succeeded a 2022 campaign in which Governor recorded 61 tackles, 1.5 for loss, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He was named to the All-MVFC Second Team.
Governor played four seasons -- including spring 2021 and fall 2021 -- with Northern Iowa after transferring from Central Michigan, where he played one season. He played in 11 games for the Chippewas.
Most of the Raiders who have excelled on defense in recent memory have been on the defensive side of the field. While Governor doesn't have experience at a Power Five conference, he has the ability to make Las Vegas' roster and be a contributor on the practice squad. From that point, anything is possible.
The Raiders have a solid secondary and are rather set in regards to their rotational players, but prospects have to be viewed for the long run.
The Raiders are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to developing undrafted players, or prospects who may have flown under the radar. Las Vegas' cornerback room will be led by Ricky Manning Jr., who has five years of experience coaching at the NFL level. He also played six seasons in the league, which allows him to have the benefit of relating to his players.
It wasn't much of a surprise that Governor went undrafted, but that doesn't mean he doesn't belong in the NFL. He will have an opportunity to prove that in training camp.
