Ranking the New-Look Raiders Following Early Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith early in free agency to help solidify their quarterback position which has been unstable for the past two seasons. Las Vegas' inability to find a legitimate starting quarterback has been a thorn in the organization's side.
However, by signing Smith, the Raiders have given themselves a chance to be much more competitive next season. While the Raiders' offense still needs additional help at skill positions and along the offensive line, they have improved at the most critical position on the field.
Upgrading to Smith should equal another few wins for the Raiders next season, but their roster has more flaws than Smith can mask. There are a number of holes that remain on the Raiders' roster that will negatively impact Smith, even though he is the best quarterback on the roster.
ESPN recently released their early rankings of every team in the league following early moves in free agency. They ranked the Raiders as the 26th-best team in the league after a relatively quiet start to free agency. This is two spots higher than they were ranked by ESPN previously.
Ryan McFadden of ESPN noted that retaining defensive end Malcolm Koonce was an underrated signing that could pay dividends for the Raiders. The veteran defensive end was one of the most significant losses the Raiders suffered this past season.
"Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL. If he can return to full strength and play at the level he did before the injury, he could be a major plus for Las Vegas' defense after five of its defensive starters walked away in free agency. In 2023, he had eight sacks, 29 pressures and an above-averagepass rush win rateof 17.4%. He also had three sacks resulting in a forced fumble -- tied for third-most in the league," McFadden said.
The Raiders let many of their defensive starters walk in free agency, after refusing to overpay for talented players who played a significant role in two consecutive losing seasons. Las Vegas will undoubtedly have a learning curve with all of the new pieces on their coaching staff and roster.
