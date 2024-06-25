Recharged Raiders QBs Coach Ready to Make an Impact
After Antonio Pierce was officially named the team’s head coach earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders immediately surrounded Pierce with many position coaches with ample coaching experience on the collegiate level and other teams around the National Football League.
The Raiders offense undoubtedly needed the most significant roster overhaul. General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Pierce went to work this offseason, revamping the offensive roster and coaching staff. The Raiders brought in Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator and hired Rich Scangarello as their quarterbacks coach.
Scangarello, who started his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach for the Raiders in 2009, has coached every year since then, either on the collegiate level or for other NFL teams. Since 2017, Scangarello has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos, and the Philadelphia Eagles before most recently coaching for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2022. He took a season off after leaving Kentucky to recharge. He has enjoyed his time back around the game of football, and he has also enjoyed living in Las Vegas.
“I took last year off, recharged my batteries and it was a great experience,” Scangarello said. “Honestly, I needed it, and yeah, I have a number of friends out here, so I kind of enjoyed being out here. I'm a West Coast guy and it became my home. I experienced the Knights last year. It was phenomenal. And now it's our opportunity to do something similar.
“I feel very fortunate to be back. I mean, from top to bottom, I think the organization is in a great place. The facility they built here is as good as anyone in the league. The town, the city, living here; I've been in Vegas now for a little over a year, actually, but just the people, you can feel the vibe. The community is always rallying around it. I just feel like where we're at and where we're headed, the leadership, and all that together- just the overall mentality of everyone involved. I think it's in a good spot and healthy spot and has a chance to be really special.”
