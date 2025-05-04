Raiders Rookie Dont'e Thornton Is Just Getting Started
The Las Vegas Raiders added multiple skill position players to their roster in the NFL Draft, including wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. After adding Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech in earlier rounds, the Raiders added another talented pass catcher in Thornton.
The Raiders' Director of College Scouting, Brandon Yeargan, spoke with the media following the completion of this year's draft. Yeargan noted a few of the things that make Thornton special.
"Yeah, Mark [Davis] joked that was the Al Davis pick of this draft, the height, weight, speed, raw traits, athleticism, speed, and I think it's just focusing on what he can do and what he can be. I mean, he's a 4.3, low 4.3 guy. He's 6'4"-plus 200-something pounds, big-time five-star recruit, goes to Oregon, then goes to Tennessee. You watch his target tape, I think it's pretty impressive," Yeargan said.
"And we think he hasn't hit his ceiling yet. We think he can still refine and improve under our coaches, but he definitely has physical traits that are outstanding." Yeah, I wouldn't limit his potential at all. I think we believe in what he can be, and he's got some unique qualities in terms of his size and speed. I think that will help him have an immediate impact, and I think he can grow from there."
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will use Thornton's unique physical gifts and skill set. In his first press conference, shortly after being drafted by the Raiders, Thornton explained which players he tries to model his game after.
"I model my game after Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones, and then more lately, I've been watching a lot of Nico Collins. I be trying to imitate a lot of things that he shows. And then just looking at the group of guys that I'm going to be joining, I'm very excited. I feel like we have the potential to be a very explosive offense and overall team in general, so I'm definitely excited," Thornton said.
John Spytek did a masterful job in his first draft with the team. Continuing to draft talented players like Thornton will go a long way toward expediting the Raiders' roster overhaul. Thornton could thrive with less attention on him, with several other talented pass catchers on the roster.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on the Thornton pick!
You can also debate the Thornton selection when you check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.