NFL Commissioner Speaks on Raiders' Brady Saga
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been pulling double duty since becoming an NFL broadcaster for FOX and getting part ownership of the Silver and Black. Brady entered his second year under these two roles this season, and in the first month of the new NFL year, it has been one of the biggest headlines, if not the biggest headline, around the league.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought in Brady to help him make decisions based on the Raiders franchise. Brady has had a big part in what the Raiders have done over this past offseason. Brady has been part of making huge decisions for the Raiders, and he continues to do his best to get this team back on track. That is something Brady has voiced since the first day he was in the building and let the whole franchise know.
In Week 2 on Monday Night Football, Brady was seen in the Raiders coaching box, and that got people around the NFL talking. They were asking questions like How is he allowed to do this? Or is it fair that he gets this kind of access not only to the Raiders but also to other teams when he is broadcasting their games? It is something that some owners see as a problem with.
Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had something to say about the whole situation.
Roger Goodell on Tom Brady
“Teams have the right to say whatever they want,” Goodell told CNBC’s Alex Sherman. “They don’t have to disclose information if they think it’s a conflict of interest. We have a lot of former players in those meetings who are close to their former teams. Our clubs are smart enough to say, ‘I’m not sharing something with him.’”
"NFL commissioner Roger Goodell downplayed concerns about Tom Brady’s dual role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, saying the league already has safeguards to prevent conflicts of interest," said Tobias Bass of The Athletic.
"Brady sits in on production meetings before each broadcast, giving him a behind-the-scenes look at team strategies — access that would normally be restricted for someone with ownership ties to a rival club. Goodell stressed, however, that teams can protect themselves."
