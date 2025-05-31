Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Sounds Off on Connection With Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith this offseason in order to give their passing game a much-needed boost. He reunites with Pete Carroll in Sin City, and this familiarity will hopefully lead to some success.
Though the Raiders' focus in the off-season has been primarily on revamping their ground game, that doesn't mean that Carroll will allow their passing game to be left untouched. After all, they have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with Brock Bowers, who's looking to avoid the feared sophomore slump next season.
Other than Bowers and the rookies they just drafted, the most reliable pass catcher for the Raiders offense is Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is entering an important year with the Raiders, as next year will determine if he stays in the Silver and Black for a bit longer.
Meyers is coming off his first 1,000-yard year in his career, and he's become a bit underrated whenever discussing wide receivers in the NFL. He has a pristine opportunity next season to make his name known more around the league.
This is especially the case considering he'll have consistent quarterback play for the first time since he joined the Raiders organization. Smith will elevate the Raiders' offense, but he'll also be targeting Meyers a lot as his primary receiving option in the wide receiver room.
It'll be important for Meyers and Smith to establish a connection before the season begins, which will allow their chemistry to be better once they hit the field. Meyers recently went on an interview where he talked about how their connection has come along thus far.
"Geno, a dog, man. I like Geno a lot. It's been really fun seeing the way he spins it, seeing the way he goes about his business. He beats me in here every day, which is cool, like he knows all the play calls. So, when I mess up, he can help me out. He's a nice veteran to have around, so I appreciate Geno".
It's up in the air whether or not Meyers will be able to eclipse 1,000 yards for a second year in a row, as he has a lot more competition for who is getting the ball. Ashton Jeanty will see a lot of carries and may even be used in the passing game, while rookies like Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton Jr. may also see time receiving the ball.
If Meyers wants to be an integral part of this offense moving forward, he'll have to continue working with Smith and relying on him as a veteran quarterback.
