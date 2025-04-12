Small School Star Named Best Fit For Raiders on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders lost two starting cornerbacks (Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones) this offseason.
With the 2025 NFL Draft nearing fast, the silver and black can look to fill a major whole with a high-end cornerback prospect. While the No. 6 pick might not fill the void (the Raiders will likely favor Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a premier pass rusher, or offensive lineman), a Day 2 investment might be in the books.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron projects the Raiders to select a high-ceiling small school talent -- East Carolina's Shavon Revel.
"Pete Carroll values length and physicality at the cornerback position as much as any coach in the NFL," he wrote. "Revel provides that in spades as an explosive athlete who can excel in press-man coverages. He would be a key addition to the Raiders’ 32nd-ranked coverage unit (30.4 PFF grade) from last season."
Revel is tools-y and some consider him a first-round talent.
PFF was positive about his outlook despite a nagging injury and question marks regarding his level of competition at East Carolina.
"Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop, despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL."
" ... At 6-foot-3, Revel brings ideal height and length to the position. He has a slender build, which impacts his effectiveness in tackling and getting off blocks, but he shows no hesitancy in either situation. His athleticism is rare, even independent of his size. His recovery speed and explosiveness are both top-tier. He possesses rare nuance and technique. As a press-man cornerback, he can mirror and stick with any receiver. But he can get lost in space in off-zone coverage.
"Revel’s punch timing and hand placement in press can also be inconsistent, leading to him playing catch-up more than dictating routes (which works for him because his recovery athleticism is elite). He brings strong forced incompletion production but few interceptions due to a lack of coordination."
