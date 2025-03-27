REPORT: Why the Raiders Should Bet on Shedeur Sanders
Geno Smith gives the Las Vegas Raiders the opportunity to look elsewhere when they make a selection with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders were originally focused on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a polarizing prospect with good upside who was thought to be there when they picked sixth. Now, there is a good chance he doesn't even fall to No. 6, as more and more mocks have teams picking two quarterbacks in the top five alone.
While Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is catching up to Sanders, some believe he has surpassed Sanders, it still looks unlikely that Dart goes before Sanders.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the consensus favorite Raiders pick, with just about every mock or simulation landing the Broncos star in the desert.
But Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz writes that Sanders is a player to bet on.
"Frankly, most quarterbacks fall under the 'boom-or-bust' label simply by nature of the position, but Shedeur Sanders feels especially fitting given the polarized takes on his draft stock," Liskiewitz wrote. "In this week’s mock draft, I sent Sanders to Cleveland with the No. 2 overall pick, yet since the combine, some have speculated he could fall out of the first round entirely.
"Accuracy and decision-making — two pillars of high-level quarterback play — give Sanders a real shot at becoming a franchise starter. His 81.8% adjusted completion rate ranked second in the country behind only Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (81.9%), and Sanders’ average depth of target was 1.1 yards longer, meaning his throws were not only accurate but more challenging on average. Despite ranking fifth nationally with 481 pass attempts, he threw just eight turnover-worthy passes — good for a 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate, the third-lowest in the country.
"For comparison, Cam Ward, the current favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Titans, posted a turnover-worthy throw rate of 3.3%, which ranked 49th.
"Sanders' accuracy is supported by his ability to drive the ball when necessary and layer throws between levels against zone coverage. While many top prospects enter the league with only a fastball, Sanders arrives with the changeup already in his arsenal.
"As for personality traits, I’m not overly concerned. Each team will have to determine whether he fits their culture, but in my view, Sanders is somewhat a victim of his last name when it comes to perception. This summer marks my 10-year anniversary at PFF, and in that 'decade of decadence,' I’ve yet to find a reliable way to quantify personality traits."
The Raiders don't need a quarterback at this stage, but they will certainly look to take one in this draft to sit for a year or two behind Smith. If they truly feel Sanders is that right choice, should they overlook filling immediate needs for the long-term?
