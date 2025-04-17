Top QB Prospect Compared to Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders likely won't take a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft -- they just traded for Geno Smith to be the starter for at least the next two seasons.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, however, has been connected to the Raiders perhaps more than any other prospect in the draft (Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the overwhelming favorite, though). Sanders had a visit with the Raiders and the interest seems to be lingering.
If Sanders falls out of the top 10, there could be a chance the Raiders make a play for him. Sanders just garnered a comparison to Smith, per CBS Sports' Josh Edwards.
"Geno Smith always had good pocket mobility, but was known to hold onto the ball too long, which is an issue that plagues Shedeur Sanders," wrote Edwards. "When each is on their game, they are more than capable of dicing up opposing secondaries and have enough arm strength to push the ball downfield. Smith was a victim of circumstance early in his career, landing with a Jets team incapable of supporting him. He has flourished in his short time with Seattle."
Sanders' stock has plummeted throughout the NFL Draft cycle, but there remains lingering sentiment that he has a high chance of panning out. There is a lot to like when it comes to his toughness and the intangibles; that he played so well in Boulder with a lackluster offensive line and limited weapons is a good sign, and he might be the most accurate passer in the class.
His compete level is high, too.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Sanders is a first-round talent:
"Any perceptions that Sanders is a product of Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter’s greatness are slowly dispelled once you hit the tape. He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered. Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy. He plays with decent command from the pocket and finds his rhythm when working on-time and on-platform; that said, he will pass on profits and look for the big play too often.
"Average velocity and slower rip times mean tighter windows against faster athletes, so throwing off-platform or trying to do more than his arm talent allows is ill-advised. He’s tough and willing to take the hit to complete the throw once he’s locked into his target. Sanders is pocket mobile and finds clean alternate launch points, but he often creates pressure and sacks with undisciplined pocket drops. The tape says he has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager if he can operate with better discipline and play to his strengths."
