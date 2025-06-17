Raiders' RB Sincere McCormick Made a Statement in Minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders want to unlock the run game next season. That is one thing they will fully focus on this summer as they get ready for training camp. The Raiders are looking to have a good run game and have a balanced attack on offense in 2025. The Silver and Black have done a good job in getting those pieces in place to be successful in the run game next season.
Raiders' new head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball. He is going to build the Raiders' offensive line with players who can open up running lanes for his running backs. The Raiders' offensive line is looking to take the next step to be a good one in the league. And if they do that, it is going to be fun to see the Raiders running backs run all over defenses in 2025.
The Silver and Black have improved their running back room this offseason, and they have some backs coming back from last season that will help the team run the ball better as well. One running back that will look to be in the mix next season is Sincere McCormick. McCormick finally got his chance to show what he can do last season, and he did a great job of taking advantage of his opportunity.
He ran the ball hard, and he showed something. But unfortunately for McCormick suffered an injury late in the season and could not finish it off. But now as the new season approaches, McCormick has a it know at the Raiders minicamp last week that he is doing everything to make sure that he is on the roster heading into 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how McCormick was impressive at minicamp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Sincere McCormick, has run like he is mad at the world," said Carpenter. "And I understand that there are no shoulder pads, but I will give you a quick example. He made a cut on a guy the other day, and just leaves him there. The guy never even got a hand on him. Then there was another play where the defender comes up to put his hands up and Sincere does that little two-inch punch and the guy's arm goes flying."
"I have been thoroughly impressed at Sincere McCormick."
