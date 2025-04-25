Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Jeanty Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation on X, formerly Twitter, how they were feeling about the newest Raider.
One fan pointed out the potential of pairing up Jeanty with an elite, All-Pro tight end like Brock Bowers. Bowers was the No. 13 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he set the league on fire as a rookie, breaking and setting records for not just his position, but pass-catchers as a whole.
"I wanted some help on defense, but I certainly understand the pick and don't hate it. Very excited for him (can always get defense later too - this kid by the eye test, will be a monster)," wrote another fan.
A fan wrote, "Can’t be mad at it. I might have gone with an OT but Jeanty will be great! Just hope we can get him the o-line he deserves."
"Top 3 or 4 player in the entire draft equals great value. Tells me they are signing Kolton Miller to an extension and they believe the RT is on the roster currently," a fan responded.
"Very happy to get a top 5 guy in a weak draft this guy should really help Geno and make Brock even more dangerous," a fan wrote.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
