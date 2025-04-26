Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Lindenberg Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders used their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to address a big need -- linebacker. They took Minnesota's Cody Lindenberg in the seventh round.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation to give its thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, and their responses are below.
"A very good pick for Spytek after an otherwise mostly terrible day 3. Good chance to see the most snaps of any pick besides Jeanty," wrote one fan.
"Yes, I was hoping for a LB and Cody is a gamer!" wrote another.
Another wrote, "Surprised he was there, TBH"
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote:
"Assignment-oriented linebacker and patient tackle-collector from the second level. Lindenberg is long-legged with average play strength but posted explosive athletic-testing numbers last spring. He has trouble taking on blocks and coming out on top, so he might need to become more active at flowing downhill and tilting the odds in his favor. He recognizes blocking schemes and sees clearly into the backfield but allows separation when plays flow wide. He can handle basic zone drops but will be mismatched against route runners. The on-field tape is fairly average, but the traits scream special-teamer with backup potential."
Another scouting report, this one from 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs:
"Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg projects as a developmental starter at the NFL level. He boasts sufficient athleticism and enjoyed a productive 2024 season to cap an inconsistent career with the Gophers.
"Injuries cost him two-thirds of two seasons in 2021 and 2023, but he came into form with his best work on his last call. He lacks high-end athletic appeal to play with supreme range but appears to have good eyes and sufficient size to play on the second level. Lindenberg is a sufficient-level athlete who, with the right pieces around him, could step in off-ball and play an elevated role.
" ... As a stack linebacker, Lindenberg offers the right build to play in traffic and hold his own. He provides sufficient length to play at the fringes of blocks, and one of his most consistent qualities is being decisive and correct on how to address blocks. He takes good angles to defeat them in lateral situations but is opportunistic with his decision-making to run underneath and gamble for more aggressive plays on the football."
