Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Mellott Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted quarterback Tommy Mellott with the No. 213 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation what they thought, and they replied.
"Loved the draft up to the 6th round. Team talked about competion everywhere but huge miss at top of 6th IMO to not get one of the better remaining QBs. I hope that DT turns into something special. Overall positive draft just was hoping for a deeper QB room," wrote one fan.
Another added, "At this point of the Draft is it worth getting worked up about. He has some intangibles and worth a shot. No drama."
"Pete always drafts 1 or 2 guys to switch positions. I imagine their last pick will be a DT he tries to convert into a guard. Too many wasted picks this draft."
"Complete reach should’ve drafted Shadeur instead of that dumb dt , will howard instead of the other dumb dt and now Quinn ewers instead of this bum BPA AVAILABLE NO MATTER WHAT REMEMBER ALL LIES," wrote a fan.
Another said, "Yeah, let’s see the fan base put a positive spin on these last 2 picks. Pretty much a waste of picks."
One fan saw more value in drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round over Mellott in the seventh, writing, "Why not Shedeur? This guy probably wont even make the roster. A whatever pick"
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"There have been quarterback-to-receiver conversions in the NFL before and Mellott might be the next in line. He’s been a winner and an extremely productive dual-threat quarterback, but he doesn’t have the size or arm talent needed to continue at that position in the NFL. He’s shifty and fast, which could foreshadow a successful transition if he can prove himself as a route-runner and pass-catcher. Mellott’s impressive pro-day numbers and competitiveness could earn him an opportunity from a team looking for a player who could follow in the footsteps of Julian Edelman, who made the same position transition 16 years ago. "
The Raiders have one more pick in the draft.
