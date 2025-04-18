Raiders Legend to Announce NFL Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to build a strong foundation through the 2025 NFL Draft, and it takes strong drafting after Day 1.
Rounds 2 and 3 will be crucial to the Raiders' goal, and on hand will be legendary former guard Steve Wisniewski, one of the most celebrated players in the franchise's history.
Wisniewski, a former eight-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, started in all 206 games he played for the Raiders. Wisniewski was a 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist.
The former Raiders standout won't be the only legend in attendance, let alone the active or former All-Pro selections.
Per the NFL, "On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers Legends Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson will be on-site to help Commissioner Roger Goodell to officially open the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Additionally, 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide Arik Armstead will join Commissioner Goodell live on-stage at the NFL Draft to announce the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick. Since joining the Jaguars in 2024, Armstead has emerged as a leader in the Northeast Florida community, building on the philanthropic impact he's made throughout his 10-year career to improve the educational outcomes of youth across the country.
"Among the NFL Legends scheduled to be on-site, four have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2001) and Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns, Class of 2023).
"Additionally, five active players – Detroit’s Terrion Arnold, Carolina’s Chuba Hubbard, Miami’s Alec Ingold, New Orleans’ Ryan Ramczyk and Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor – will help announce their clubs’ day two selections.
"Thirteen day-two announcers attended the University of Wisconsin, including the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Lee Evans (representing the Buffalo Bills), as well as four of the school’s top six all-time leading rushers – Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Montee Ball (Denver Broncos), Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) and James White (New England Patriots).
"Seven of the presenters were born in the state of Wisconsin, including Travis Frederick (Sharon), Melvin Gordon (Kenosha), Alec Ingold (Green Bay), Tim Krumrie (Menomonie), Ryan Ramczyk (Stevens Point), Thomas (Brookfield) and Stu Voigt (Madison).
"In addition, seven Legends from the 2000 Draft Class will be on-site to celebrate the 25th anniversary and announce their clubs’ selections: John Abraham (New York Jets), Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks), Keith Bulluck (Tennessee Titans), Dante Hall (Kansas City Chiefs), Julian Peterson (San Francisco 49ers), T.J. Slaughter (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Dez White (Chicago Bears).
"NFL Legend Richard Sherman will be on-site to assist with NFL Draft programming and to announce the Seahawks' first pick on day two as well."
