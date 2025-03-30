Draft Stock For Top Raiders' Prospect Could Take Massive Hit
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of good moves this offseason. The new regime have been adding to the roster after losing some key pieces in free agency. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have done a well job of not reaching for players and overpaying for them.
For Carroll and Spytek the next big step this offseason is the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders want to bring in another solid draft class as they did last season. The new regime will have big shoes to fill after last year's draft was a success.
But Carroll and Spytek have delivered good draft classes with their previous teams.
The Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the draft and they will look to add more talent to their roster. The Silver and Black now have the ability to be flexible with their first-round pick. Since the Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, they can look at multiple positions to get with the sixth pick.
The team wants to give Smith more weapons to work with and they can do that by adding a wide receiver in the first round. The Raiders top receiver target is Tetairoa McMillan out of the University of Arizona. McMillan is considered by many to be the best receiver in the 2025 Draft class.
But now McMillan draft stock can take a massive hit, after a video suface of the him talking about how he does not watch film.
"I do not watch football," said NFL top receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan. "I do not like watching film either. I do not ever need to watch it by myself because we go over film as a wide receiver group."
The video is from a couple of years ago but it is not a great look for McMillan. Now, teams will have more questions to ask, and maybe they will not get the answers. In the past we have seen prospects fall in the draft in similar situations like the one we have seen with McMillan.
The Raiders will have to do their final work on McMillan before they make a final decision on whether they will target him to pair him alongside receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Silver and Black will be looking for a receiver but McMillan could have taken himself off the Raiders draft board.
