Why the Raiders Should Consider Oregon WR Star
If the Las Vegas Raiders aren't keen on spending high on a wide receiver, they would be wise to consider Oregon's Tez Johnson as a middle round option.
The former Ducks star was a standout at the Senior Bowl, where Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick named him the top performer of the week.
"When it comes to the performances on the field though, it’s hard to find too many wideouts who had a better week," wrote Chadwick. "His elite route-running chops were on full display and he was able to separate against press coverage, which is what his biggest question mark is at his size.
"It’s nothing new for Johnson, whose 91.8% separation rate since joining Oregon in 2023 stands in the 100th percentile among FBS wide receivers. When isolating his targets to when he was against single coverage, Johnson’s 74.2% separation rate is in the 92nd percentile during that time frame."
Note the emphasis on Johnson's ability to separate.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman, when analyzing the superlatives for the top wide receiver prospects, noted that Johnson was far and away the best at creating space.
"A wide receiver who weighs in at just 154 pounds better be able to separate at an elite level," wrote Wasserman. "Johnson did just that as he terrorized defenders in the slot while at Troy and Oregon. He sits in the 100th percentile among wide receivers over the past two seasons with a 92.8% open target rate. That includes a 97th percentile mark at 77.3% versus single coverage in that same timeframe.
"Johnson separated from defensive backs constantly in games. He twisted defenders in knots at the Senior Bowl. Despite his size, he will still get a chance to prove he can get open at the NFL level."
Johnson, paired with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and solid wide receiver options in Jakobi Meyers and Tre Turner, has the potential to be a formidable weapon for the Raiders.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Productive, high-volume slot receiver whose evaluation will include balancing the playmaking against his lack of traits. Johnson is thin-limbed with average suddenness and benefited from a scheme allowing him to run free in space. He’s clever and instinctive with his routes, finding ways to uncover over the first two levels. His hands are below average and he struggles when contested, but he’s tough to find and tackle quickly after the catch. Johnson’s lack of size, strength and NFL ball skills mean he’s likely to profile as a good community target rather than succeeding independent of the talent around him."
