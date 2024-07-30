BREAKING: Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco Strikes Again, Signing Another Free Agent
COSTA MESA, Cal.--The Las Vegas Raiders are hot and heavy into their 2024 NFL Training Camp, and while the team prepares to put on pads for the first time since last January tomorrow, Generl Manager Tom Telesco remains hard at work tinkering with his roster.
Telesco is constantly trying to upgrade the roster, and despite a highly successful camp so far, he isn't resting.
Per the team:
Raiders sign WR Terrell Bynum- LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Terrell Bynum, the club announced Monday.
Bynum was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. He spent last season on the Chargers’ practice squad, seeing action in one regular-season game.
Bynum finished his collegiate career at USC, playing in 10 games and registering 16 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown in 2022. Prior to USC, he appeared in 34 games with 19 starts over five years at Washington, totaling 65 career receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns. A native of Long Beach, Calif., he garnered All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition as a redshirt senior in 2021 after recording 26 catches for 436 yards with four touchdowns.
In a corresponding transaction, the Raiders waived/failed physical LB Darien Butler.
