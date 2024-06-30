Raiders Today

BREAKING: Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby Spoke Today from the Sack Summit

A short time ago today, Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby joined with Buffalo Bills star Von Miller at the Sack Summit here in Las Vegas, and we have everything Crosby said from the event.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Nine Las Vegas Raiders, led by superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby gathered today, here in the Las Vegas Valley for the annual "Sack Summit,"

Led by Buffalo Bills great Von Miller, and co-hosted for the first time by Crosby, elite pass rushers from around the nation converged to share wisdom from some of the greatest, and to build comraderie among a close knit brotherhood of elite performers.

Crosby is universally respected as one of the elite NFL talents, with a tremendous chance to earn a gold jacket in Cantoni, Ohio one day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

You can watch every thing Maxx Crosby said at the event below.

Sports Illustrated additional caught up with Von Miller, a certain Hall of Fame defensive prospect for the Buffalo Bills, and host of the event, and we have everything that he said below.

In addition, you can watch Crosby working out right here:

