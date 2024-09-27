BREAKING: Raiders Pierce Final Press Before Browns
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) are a team chomping to return to action as they prepare to host the Cleveland Browns (1-2) this weekend.
Despite a tough start to the season, this organization has shown no signs of quitting or panicking.
There is far too much talent on this team to move rashly, and the Silver and Black are ready to show Raider Nation that with fourteen games remaining on the season, this team has all of its goals ahead of it.
Head coach Antonio Pierce stepped to the platform today after a tough week of practice for his regularly scheduled meeting with the media, and we have the entire press conference for you to watch below:
Below is the transcript of what he said:
Below is the transcript of what DC Patrick Graham said on Thursday:
Q: Obviously Marcus Epps got hurt. Last week we saw that Isaiah Pola-Mao came in and played some significant snaps down the stretch. What have you thought of his performance, not just on Sunday, but his overall development the last few years?
Coach Graham: “Since we got Isaiah [Pola-Mao], the thing that stood out about him is his work ethic and his ability to work on his perceived weaknesses or things that he needs to work on since he was a rookie, and really proud about how he's gotten better at that. You can see it from him, the range in the back, deep part of the field. His man-to-man cover skills have improved. His tackling has improved overall, and just in terms of how he strikes and the physicality in which he plays, it's all night and day from when we first got him. So that's a testament to his hard work. So really proud of him."
Q: Isaiah Pola-Mao has a unique build, 6'4", so a longer safety. Does that give you more freedom as defensive coordinator and how you plan to use him?
Coach Graham: “Well on defense, the idea - you see the top defenses over time in the league, you're dealing with men that can run, men who are physical, who are having to be long, long levers whether it's legs, arms, big people. It's a big man's sport. So that's always a positive."
Q: The performance of that defense is not indicative of what they have done. Have you put your finger on what happened [last Sunday against the Panthers]?
Coach Graham: “The beauty of our league is each week is brand new, and it doesn't matter what you did before or after. You're just dealing in the present. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't, and sometimes we play to the standard, sometimes we don't. More than likely it's us messing it up, or me, as the coach. So the big thing is, thankfully we have 14 more opportunities. This week, we'll start with the first one, and that's against Cleveland. And I know this, the players, the coaches, we're all in here working diligently to improve, get better each day and put our best foot forward for Sunday."
Q: Talking about Isaiah Pola-Mao, a guy that does all the right things. He's ready when he's called upon. The times that he gets in the game he does well. How different isit to do that and then to be called into an expanded role like he could potentially be?
Coach Graham: “You’ve got to make the most of your opportunity. Stay ready, see I'm bad with sayings so bear with me. Be ready. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready. Something, whatever that that deal is. I mean, I'm terrible with sayings. I'm bad, but the idea is to make sure you take advantage of any opportunity given to yourself. Unfortunately, missing [Marcus] Epps is going to be tough. He's one of our leaders, great football player, great man, but you got to be ready to step into a role, and if it expands, it expands. But a lot of times, you earn that through your play in practice."
Q: Obviously it's the NFL, so you're facing NFL level competition every week, but with the Browns offensive line being so banged up, how much of an emphasis are you really putting on the defensive line from start to finish?
Coach Graham: "Well, it starts with the league is about the people. So, anytime you line up, whether I'm a defensive lineman, whether I'm a cornerback or safety, you want to know who's in front of you. So, with the moving pieces, that's the first thing, first and foremost, we've got to know who's in front of us. So, there's definitely some juggling that around and making sure we know who the people they're going to deploy out there and get to know them a little bit more. But in terms of strategy, you might force some more communication on the O-line through different things. But they practice, too. They know their situation, just like all the other 31 teams that are dealing with it. But the key is to make sure any time you line up out there on the field, you want to know who's across from you. So, just trying to figuring who the people are going to be, that's probably the biggest thing."
Q: What did you see from Tyree Wilson last week and what's the next step for him in his development?
Coach Graham: "Next step, what you're looking for from a defensive end is physicality, just physicality. And then from there, again, if you're wrong, be physical. Be physical. Then really, defensive linemen, for me, when I talk to those guys, is are your eyes right? So, get your eyes in the right place, so you can read your keys. Because in this league right now, just like in college, how they're blocking the edge players to say, 'Okay, the guy I'm lined up across from me is going to single block me.' I mean, how often does that happen in the game? A lot of times it's veer-release. It's, 'Okay, here comes the tight end, he's motioning over, they're crack blocking you.' Veer release, they're flashing somebody back behind for you. So, if their eyes are in the wrong place, and a lot of younger players, their eyes can get a little out of whack sometimes, that's the biggest focus right there for me talking to a young player."
Q: Has he gotten better at those two things?
Coach Graham: "Absolutely, that comes from repetition. That comes from repetition. Get your eyes in the right place, make sure your hands are in front of your eyes. I say this, I do have this saying down, because I say it to my players, 'You get you gain precision through vision.' So, if your eyes in the right place, you'll be more precise with your hands. So, that's a big focal point for us. It's always been one for me, being a past D-line coach, so that's big for me." Las Vegas Raiders Transcript 9.26.24
Q: Luke Masterson also stepped up into his role and he came into this team as an undrafted free agent. What kind of growth and progression have you seen out of him and his confidence level as well in the field?
Coach Graham: "Luke [Masterson] has always been a confident player, going back to his Wake Forest days. I knew his coach from Wake Forest playing the safety position, transitioning here to linebacker. And like a lot of young second and third level defensive players, I'm talking about the secondary and the linebackers, he gained that confidence and experience from playing special teams. That's why it's such a vital role on any roster as you develop the roster for the now and for the future, those young players embracing their role on special teams, learning how to play NFL football, and then you're able to grow from there. Because those are the guys that are going to become your starters someday, and that's all about roster development. We do a good job here and Tom [McMahon] does a great job of getting those guys ready. I mean, I don't know how often you guys talk to Tom, but you sit in Tom's meetings, it's really fun to watch a teacher like that work and teach these guys how to play football. And it all transfers over there to defense, whether it's tackling, using your hands. So, Tom does a great job of developing those guys. It makes it easier for us when we get them, however it turns out, whether they mature into the role or there's force from injuries, it makes it a lot easier. But Luke is a hard-working individual, smart, doesn't say much, but on the field he's talking, and he's a good man. Good man.”
Q: Can you talk about your linebacker position behind Divine Deablo?
Coach Graham: "The thing that stood out before with AP [Antonio Pierce], and now with Mike [Caldwell] coaching those guys, becoming NFL linebackers in terms of communication, that's key to me. You go out there, you're in the middle of defense, can you talk to everybody? Can you play with anticipation? Can you call out the tendencies that we talked about and get that communicated to your players? Can you help the player that might need a little help? 'Hey, you're doing this, you're doing that,’ and control the front. So, to see those guys embrace that, that's why the beauty of having two guys that played the position. I could sit there and say it, but I'm talking about I was on the remote. I mean, my hand was in the dirt, but most of the time I was on the bench getting water for other guys. So, it's always good."
Q: With Maxx Crosby allegedly dealing with an injury there, how much does that affect the energy on the defense?
Coach Graham: "The head coach talks about injuries. But Maxx [Crosby] has energy no matter what's going on. So that's all I can say on that. Maxx is Maxx, but the head coach talks about injury stuff." Q: What jumps out to you when you watch Amari Cooper on film? Coach Graham: "Really good player. Really good player. They utilize him in key situations. The ability to catch the ball in traffic. He's fast. They can move him in different spots. The quarterback trusts him in those critical situations. Still a dynamic player in this league. He's proven it for a long time, and fun to get to go against that type of competition. I'm sure our guys are excited about it."
