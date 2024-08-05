Everything Las Vegas Raiders CB DeCamerion Richardson Said From Training Camp Today
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black are in the midst of their last week in Costa Mesa, as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp.
Today, we offer CB DeCamerion Richardson and everything he said from training camp.
The Raiders OC Luke Getsy spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Putting on the pads, obviously, you will get to know a little bit more about your run game when that happens. But so far, what have you thought about Zamir White? And also how have the other running backs in that room really helped him out as well?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, they've been great. You got two vets that have been in the system and things kind of come natural to them. Z's (Zamir’s) first time in the system. Picking it up better every single day. When he gets that rock, there's a cool explosiveness that I can't wait to see people bouncing off of him as we get the pads on. And then Dylan [Laube] is doing a great job too. I mean, to be that young and to be able to pick up things with not as many reps as some of the other guys, and it comes natural to him. So, I'm excited. It's a really cool group.”
Q: Could you see a rookie like Dylan Laube making a compelling case to get on the field sooner rather than later?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, I hope so. And he's off to a great start. Like I said, the game comes natural to him. He's got a great feel for it. So, like the decisions he has to make, they come to him naturally. As far as responsibility wise, he doesn't have the errors. And so that's really cool to see from such a young guy.”
