Everything Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Said Today at Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp moving into the dog days, today we offer Coach Antonio Pierce and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: I don't know whether this was intentional or not, but day two of training camp, a lot of redzone work. Is that is that kind of a point of emphasis for you both offensively and defensively? And we saw good and bad for both sides, which is probably what you want to see at this time.
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, we did that in the spring as well. I know you guys weren't out there for all of them, but we did the same thing. To me, if we can stop teams from scoring and we can score points in the red zone, we would be more efficient there in winning games. And to me, I want to put emphasis on that. When we get pads on and when we get into early downs and out in the field of play and backed up and all that stuff. But I mean, in the redzone, things got to happen quicker, so that’s when you really see your more talented players and the guysthat can adjust quickly and think quickly, those are the onesthatshine in the red zone. The guys that can't, they're going to make more mistakes."
Q: Jakorian Bennett had his hand on the ball a couple times. How do you like his growth so far, especially in those moments?
Coach Pierce: "You know what, because he had a rough rookie year, right? He started here, he started, played some games, got nicked up. Then he's on the bench, some other guys come in. So, you go through those ups and downs as a rookie and I think he's really done a great job this year just mentally preparing himself of, ‘Hey, whatever it is, I have to deal with it.' And when you get the opportunity to make plays, make those plays. He had a great two plays yesterday tipping the ball, one was an interception, but just overall his confidence is slowly building and growing. And I just think that that room overall with Jack [Jones] and Nate [Hobbs] in there and [Brandon] Facyson, they're doing a good job of mentoring him."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.