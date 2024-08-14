Everything Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Said fromTraining CampToday
Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby spoke moments ago from Silver and Black training camp and we have everything that he said for you.
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
We spoke to DE Maxx Crosby today before practice and have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Do you think you're going to switch in this next week where Gardner Minshew starts or are you going to stay with the same rotation? And how much closer to get making a decision on the quarterback?
Coach Pierce: “The goal would be to hopefully make a decision after this game this Saturday. We got to get ready to play football. We got enough film and we'll have two games here to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play. And we haven't really made a decision on who's going to start or not. But either way, both with play a quarter."
Q: After the game, something you pointed out was you weren't very happy with the run defense. After you got a chance to look at the film, did you kind of notice which areas you need to improve in the most in order to turn that around?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah. I mean, it's just the ability to get off blocks. It’s different when you're in training camp and going against your own guys. You don't throw nobody on the ground, there's not a lot of violent sheds. But we need to get back to being heavy-handed, getting off blocks, second level defenders – the linebackers, safety, and stars, just getting the right fits. Not falling back too soon. And then we just need to condense the space. There was too many open lanes where those running backs were coming down full speed down in the second level and even up to our safeties, and obviously created big plays."
