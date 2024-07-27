Everything Las Vegas Raiders DL Tyree Wilson Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp moving into the dog days, today we offer superstar DT Christian Wilkins and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Yesterday, kind of on that same note, after practice, there was a video going viral with Kermit the Frog puppet. Do you like leaning into that kind of stuff, talking trash, or do you kind of tell the guys just to stay away from that?
Coach Pierce: "No, we addressed it as a team yesterday and we nipped in the butt. It's over with."
Q: At the quarterback position, what do you value more, a guy that can manage the game? Or will you live with some mistakes if there's an upside to make something happen that's not there?
Coach Pierce: “We really want no mistakes at quarterback, right? I don't want to live in that world. I'll go back to my opening statement a couple of days ago, just being consistent. What that guy looks like on and off the field, how does our team respond to him. Does he put us in positions to have an opportunity to win games. And more importantly, we don't need nobody to go out there and be a superhero. They understand that we have a lot of talented around us with the wide receiver position, tight end position, and obviously the running back position. Allow your weapons to make the plays and don't force it. So, as it goes on, I'm not going to sit here and say exactly what I'm looking for because that doesn't need to be said to the public. But our guys in the building know what they need to do."
