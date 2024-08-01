Everything Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer CB Jakorian Bennett and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: You were just talking about Byron Young and also previously you talked about Tre Tucker. When you look at all those guys that came in last year like Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer; these are guys that kind of went through their rookie pains last year and now are expected to be big pieces. What do you think of them kind of coming up and what we're going to see from them?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, what I see is guys playing a little bit more looser, to be honest, at ease kind of finding their role. Who am I? I heard Big Mike [Michael Mayer] talk, like, ‘I worked on getting faster and was doing yoga.’ You got to find out what it's like to be a pro. What worked in college doesn't work in the pros sometimes for you, so just adjusting your body, your routines. I think you see with [Jakorian] Bennett is gentleman that started early in the season for us, had some rough patches, went on the bench, came back in here and there, boom, he hit the reset button and came back with a different mindset and said, ‘You know what, I'm ready to compete.’ And he's doing such. And you see that with Tre Tucker, he changed his body. He was here this entire offseason and got bigger, stronger and faster. Had a hell of a play yesterday in the two-minute drill. It's just the confidence they're playing with, and more importantly, I think it's a credit to their teammates. Davante [Adams] is doing a really good job, Jakobi Myers and those guys are around and really loving up and coaching up our young receivers. And you see that amongst our team. Obviously, we got some young guys at the tight end position, but they work together. Like this morning, you saw Brock and Mike having breakfast together. That's cool.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.