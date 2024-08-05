Everything Las Vegas Raiders WR Kristian Wilkerson Said From Training Camp Today
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black are in the midst of their last week in Costa Mesa, as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp.
Today, we offer WR Kristian Wilkerson and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders OC Luke Getsy spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Early in training camp you see the defenses usually off to a quicker start, but in year one with a new team learning a new offense, when do you kind of look for things to start clicking for those guys?
Coach Getsy: “I think that we're on a really good pace right now. I think like we've said, there's been a really cool competitiveness like the gives and takes of both offensively and defensively. But in the end, the pads come on now so the physicality part of it is going to stand out starting tomorrow. And so that part of it is going to be the most important and we know what kind of style of play that AP wants to bring to this, and that's what we want to be. We hope that as you guys come out here the next couple of days you feel that.”
Q: With a guy like Jackson Powers-Johnson, who’s missed some time, how difficult will it be for him to catch up? And how valuable is the time he’s missing right now?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, that stinks because he was doing so well, and I think the mental part of it he doesn't really have much of an issue with. But it is, you got to go out and rep it. And it's as much as anything knowing what a combination feels like with the guy that's next to you, with a tackle, the center. So, that part of it is as much as anything that we got to catch up a little bit on.”
