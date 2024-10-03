Everything Raiders QB Gardner Minshew said Broncos Week Five Presser
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2), despite Davante Adams drama, are headed to Denver to take on their AFC West nemesis, the Broncos (2-2), on Sunday.
We will address the Adams drama in great detail once the situation is resolved with another of our deep-dive articles. Still, the team has a full-steam-ahead mentality and is looking forward to establishing their first multi-game winning streak of the season.
Today, QB Gardner Minshew held his weekly press conference, and we have it for you to watch below:
Below is a transcript of Minshew’s entire press conference on today:
Q: You've been in sports long enough to know that every day brings a new story and you’ve just got to deal with it. But you know there's been some things that have happened the last couple of days with Davante Adams. How do you, as a leader of this team, channel things so that it doesn't become a distraction?
Minshew: "Yeah, we’ve got to focus on the task at hand with who we have here. Obviously everybody understands Davante's [Adams] situation. We all love Davante, but understand he's got to make the best decision for him. Our team has to make the best decision for us, and we’ve got to keep moving forward and try to figure out how to win games."
Q: No matter how that turns out, you guys got a vision of what life might be without Davante Adams on Sunday, and it didn't look too bad, actually. How much does that help that you saw what that looked like?
Minshew: "Yeah, I don't know man. Those aren't decisions I have anything to do with. I trust our guys to make the best decisions for the team. And for whoever we have here, we're going to give it everything we have and continue to try to win."
Q: How does it change the dynamic? But then just the wide receiver room in terms of targets for you. What did you see this last Sunday that appears we're going to see going forward with your group?
Minshew: "Yeah, it's kind of next man up mentality. I think everybody stepped up and played a role. Kobe [Jakobi Meyers] took on a bigger role, and he's going to be a guy I got to do a better job of getting him the ball. He won more than we hit last week, so I think there's more there. Tuck [Tre Tucker], DJ [Turner], both making big plays. I think we got guys that are primed for a role and they're excited to get the ball."
Q: What was Antonio Pierce's message like? He said he spoke to the team. Just what was his words to you guys as you prepare for this week with the outside noise happening as well?
Minshew: "Yeah, essentially he just addressed the elephant in the room, everything that's going on. And just told us kind of leave it there. That's not for us to handle. Our job is to get out there and practice to prepare for this week, so that's all we can do and trust that the guys upstairs are going to make the right decisions for our team."
Q: Just to that, there seemed to be a lot of creative play calling last week with a couple of the runs and sweeps that the wide receivers had. What have you seen and how this offense kind of looked and the dynamic of last week?
Minshew: "Yeah, I think we're still figuring out what we do well, and I think we got guys that are really good on the edge that we got to get the ball to. I think that really helps our run game too, when we get stuff moving side to side. So I think that was really important, and I think we'll just continue to grow and understand what we are and build on that."
Q: What have you seen from the Denver Broncos?
Minshew: "Man, they've been great this year. Really, really good defense, super disciplined. Coach [Vance] Joseph does a great job. They’ve got guys kind of slanting, moving everywhere, a lot of movement up front, a lot of pressure. They do a good job. Two in the back end, super good, one of the best. So certainly got a challenge, but I love our guys. I love how we played last week, love the energy we had. There's stuff to clean up, but I'll take our group."
Q: You guys rushed for the most yards that you have rushed for in a game this season. How much did that help you? How much did that help the offense get in a flow?
Minshew: "Oh, it's huge man. It's huge that all our backsreally came and did well. The line, I felt like the energy that that gave them the whole game, that energizesthe whole offense. When those guys get rolling and feeling it, that's really good for us. So I think the more we can do that, the more we can feed off that, just the easier everything gets."
Q: There's been a lot of talk leading into this game about trying to keep that momentum going, coming out fast and strong against the Broncos?
Minshew: "Absolutely. That's something AP [Antonio Pierce] addressed this morning. It's something we haven't done a good enough job of, and it is starting out fast. So offense getting out of the blocks, defense doing the same. Excited to hit the ground running."
Q: How much confidence does it give you going forward, the fact that you've already won a game without Davante Adams, an opportunity to get out there with that team that you already have?
Minshew: "Yeah, we’ve got a ton of trust in that receiver room, the tight end room, all our skill guys on offense. We’ve got a ton of guys that need to get the ball more. So, the better job I could do of that, spreading the ball around. We’ve got the guys to do it, so just continue to do that. Me doing a better job getting the ball in their hands, and I think we'll be better off."
Q: If Davante Adams is going to continue to be not out there, are there both positives and negatives? Negatives, because now you don't have a guy taking up double teams on one side, but positives in that you don't have to worry about forcing the ball on any given play and spread it out? How would you break it down?
Minshew: "I don't know about that, man. You always want great players on your team, and that's what he is. I've learned so much from him. I think we're still just figuring out what we are with him. But nah, man, love having him out there. Hopefully we'll get him back, but whatever happens."
Q: I know you had a division game in Week 1, but the Broncos-Raidersrivalry, it kind of goesto another level. Assomebody who is new to the organization, are you getting a feelthis week forthe Raiders-Broncosrivalry?
Minshew: "Yeah, a little bit, man. I mean, it's a huge division game for us. AP [Antonio Pierce] calls it a double[1]up game. When you can win in your division, that's huge. It's huge for making the playoffs, huge for doing everything we want to do. So excited to get over to Denver and play our best."
Q: With that being said, have you played at Mile High? You hear about getting your wind and everything else, has that ever been an issue?
Minshew: "Yeah, I played there a couple times. Yeah, you feel it. I feel like, especially in warm ups and then you acclimate a little bit, but it's definitely a little different.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.